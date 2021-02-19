Constantine to reboot on HBO Max and new lead actor

Another DC icon is on his way to HBO Max, Variety has reported: Constantine will have reboot, it is in its early stages still.

The new series It will not be connected to either the 2005 Keanu Reeves movie or the 2014 NBC series. Instead, sources from Variety report that it will give a new vision of Constantine and that it will be tied to The Dark Justice League, which is being produced by Bad Robot (JJ Abrams). There will be a new main actor, and that … will be half liked among the community until we see it done.

Sources from Variety suggest that the series will focus on a younger version of John Constantine, which would imply that it would be a prequel to the Justice League Dark, just as Peacemaker and Gotham are connected to The Suicide Squad and Batman, respectively. The series is said to have more to do with the comics than the movie, emphasizing supernatural terror over religious elements.

Matt Ryan is still Constantine in the Arrowverse version, the same role from the NBC series. It is not known how this will affect the series from now on, but it is true that the fans will be left out of place. Also speaking of DC, Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for the next television season.

Even with The CW supporting its Arrowverse repertoire, there are two spinoffs that will not follow. Green Arrow will be over, Wonder Girl too, and Black Lighting only has until season 4.