Constipated scorpions: the strange phenomenon by which they lose their tails but save their lives

Constipation or constipation is not usually a pleasant situation for human beings. For a group of scorpions it is part of the cost they pay to survive the attack of a predator. When another animal, such as a mouse, approaches them and tries to capture them, the scorpions can drop their tails, thus saving their lives. His tail does not regenerate, but his life is spared.

The consequences of this extreme phenomenon of self-amputating a part of the body were studied by the Colombian scientist Solimary Garcia-Hernández with his mentor, the researcher from Brazil, Glauco Machado. Due to the results of the research, the two researchers are now the winners of the 2022 Ig Nobel Prize in Biology, which recognizes achievements that “first make her laugh, and then make her think”, that gives the magazine Annals of Improbable Researchfrom United States.

García-Hernández and Machado, an ecologist at the University of São Paulo, were awarded for studying “if and how constipation affects the mating prospects of scorpions.” Though it may arouse a smile, the researchers worked painstakingly to detail the extreme phenomenon of animal behavior. Last Thursday, they joyfully received the Ig Nobel in a virtual ceremony.

The story of the discovery began a long time ago. The biologist García-Hernández was about to graduate from university when she observed a scorpion in the park of her family’s house. She picked up the arachnid and brought it to fellow researchers who studied it. Thus they found that it was a species that until then had not been described. In honor of the biologist who had found it, the scorpion species was renamed Ananteris solimarie.

“It was nice for me to start researching scorpions. They are nocturnal and can be seen with a flashlight with ultraviolet light”, he told Infobae the biologist through a Zoom video call from Brazil, where she now resides. She is doing a postdoc at the Department of Ecology at the Institute of Biosciences at the University of São Paulo.

For one thing, scorpions use their pincers to grab and kill their prey. On the other hand, they can use their poisonous stinger on their tails. Together with a group of researchers, which included the Argentine Camilo Mattoni, The biologist found that a genus of scorpions could self-amputate the abdomen, which is located inside the tail of the animal. It was the first case of abdominal “autotomy” described in arthropods: they published it in the magazine PLOS One in 2015.

“The loss of the tail seems a dramatic phenomenon. As its predator secures it through its tail, the scorpion escapes by letting go of it, but continues to live. He is left with a scar for the rest of his life. The tail does not regenerate”, commented García-Hernández. Thus the animal loses the final part of its circulatory system and its digestive system, including the anus. That makes you suffer from constipation permanently.

After these results, the biologist continued to investigate what impact the loss of the tail had on the life of the scorpions. Did they move faster or slower? Could they capture their prey more easily or was everything complicated? What happened to their “partners”? García-Hernández collected scorpions in the field and took them to the laboratory where he had them participate in four types of tests.

One of the tests consisted of a 100 centimeter competition between individuals who had their tails and others who had lost their tails. He found that there were no differences. Namely, the weight loss that self-docking of the tail implies does not make the animals faster. But as the weeks go by and due to constipation, the tailless males move more slowly.

Another test was hunting a cricket in 10 minutes. In making the comparison, tailless scorpions go on to only take smaller prey. As for mating between males and females, the test result drew more attention.

Males usually dance for several hours and may caress females with their tails. After courtship, they leave a “package” of their sperm on the ground (technically known as a “spermatophore”) and the female picks it up to fertilize her eggs. The comparative study revealed that they continue to accept the males that do not have a tail at the time of courtship. But it was observed that tailless females have fewer young.

“The loss of the tail is a way of saving life for scorpions of the genus Anantheris. But they become slower, less efficient when hunting and the females have fewer offspring”, summarized the biologist, who last year published the results in the journal Integrative Zoology along with Dr. Machado, which helped them win the Ig Nobel Prize in Biology 2022.

Most species of scorpions Ananteris They inhabit places between Central America and some areas in southern Brazil. But there is a species of that genus that is found in the north of Argentina. Is named Ananteris Balzani. “The case of gender Anantheris It is very rare in the animal kingdom. Because they lose part of the digestive system. There are other animals, like spiders, that can lose a leg, but that doesn’t take away their digestive system.”he explained in dialogue with Infobae the doctor Brickswho is a researcher at the Institute of Diversity and Animal Ecology of the Conicet and the National University of Córdoba.

In addition, Mattoni commented: “From our human point of view, it can be believed that constipation after losing the tail is a great detriment to scorpions. Anantheris. But From the evolutionary point of view, it is an advantage that they only lose their tails: because the animals do not lose their lives and the time they survive they can mate and leave offspring”.

