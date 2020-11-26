Constitution Day: Today the whole country is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’, why celebrate this day on 26 November, know special things

26 November Constitution Day: Today, the whole country is celebrating Constitution Day with great enthusiasm. We all know that India formally adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949 by a Constituent Assembly, but it was adopted on 26 January 1950. About 65 years of this, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government had decided to celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day. 26 November is of special importance in the history of independent India. Also Read – National Law Day: On 26 November, the country will celebrate National Law Day, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar has an important contribution in this

The only major reason to consider this day as Constitution Day is to promote the values ​​of the Constitution among the youth of the country in the era of Western culture. Actually this is the day when the nation, trying to shape its free existence by freeing it from the chains of slavery, adopted the constitution. On this day, the Constituent Assembly gave its approval. For this reason, this day is celebrated as 'Constitution Day'.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was the most prominent role in the framing of the constitution of our country, so the Constitution Day is also celebrated as a symbol of reverence to him. This day also reminds us of our duties towards our country.