Construction of large arms systems in the country, PM will present the outline of self-reliant India on August 15: Defense Minister Rajnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the country on August 15 will present the outline of self-reliant India. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave this information. In an important initiative to boost the domestic defense industry, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said this after the announcement to ban the importation of 101 arms and military equipment till 2024. Also Read – Andaman Nicobar will no longer have any problem in digital connectivity with the outside world: PM Modi

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that big and tough decisions are being taken to increase self-sufficiency in defense production. He said that large weapon systems will now be built in India. Apart from this, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the country on 15 August will present the outline of self-reliant India”. Also Read – P. Chidambaram announces sarcasm, announces Rajnath Singh, says – promise of explosion and end with whispers

The defense minister said, “The corona virus epidemic has shown that if a country is not self-sufficient, it may not be able to effectively protect its sovereignty.” He said, “Our government will not allow India’s self-respect and sovereignty to suffer at any cost.” Also Read – PM Modi gave big gift to farmers of the country amid Corona epidemic, launched 1 lakh crore scheme

Earlier, Singh announced on Twitter that it was estimated that with these decisions, the domestic defense industry will get contracts worth about four lakh crore rupees in the next five to seven years. He said that the Ministry of Defense is now ready to take big steps to speed up domestic defense manufacturing, taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Self-reliant India’.

The 101 arms and military equipment imports that have been banned include light combat helicopters, cargo aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles. According to officials, the list of 101 items includes toad artillery guns, short-range surface-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, offshore patrol ships, electronic warfare systems, next-generation missile ships, floating docks, anti-submarine rocket launchers and Short-range marine reconnaissance aircraft are included.