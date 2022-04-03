Construction returns to Fortnite after the surprises of Chapter 3 of Season 2

The battle royale has been testing the skills of the most veteran players for days.

The successful title Epic Games launched its new season just a couple of weeks ago and with it, Fortnite suffered a radical change in his popular style of play battle royale. The game removed the constructionintroducing new mechanics such as a rechargeable total shield as a means of defense and new parkour abilities to reach the high ground.

This new formula has been a success, leading Epic Games to keep it in its new mode, Fortnite: Zero Construction. However, fans of building wooden towers in a few seconds can now breathe easy, because Fortnite has announced through its social networks that construction is back in the game.

“Play your way,” celebrated Fortnite, referring to the two game modes that players will be able to enjoy, with and without construction. Epic Games has been especially active during this new season of Fortnite, thanks to its initiative to help the victims of the war in Ukraine, one that has had the support of Xbox and has already managed to raise more than 100 million dollars for humanitarian aid.

Our colleague Mario Gómez spoke to you about the changes that this season brought with the withdrawal of construction, and how this option has meant a joy for newbies. As for collaborations, Fortnite continues to add up and this new season brought us Doctor Strange and Marauder, but if what you like are crossovers with other games, these are the 18 video game characters that have come to battle royale.

