Contacts between Activision and Microsoft began just after the accusations against Bobby Kotick

A document allows us to know when the conversations between the two parties began for this historic sale.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 21, 2022, 15:57 28 comments

This Friday marked a month of a date for the history of the video game industry: the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. During these four weeks we have learned many details about the operation, as well as part of the plans of the team led by Phil Spencer once he takes the reins of the company. But today there is still much to know that little by little comes to light.

In this sense, today we see a document shared by CNBC, where a date is set for the start of talks for the sale of Call of Duty publishers: on November 19three days after jumping the controversy around Bobby Kotick on the sexual abuse cases at Activision Blizzard, and just one day after assuring Phil Spencer to be horrified by the developer’s latest scandal.

“During a discussion on a different topic between Messrs. Spencer and Kotick, Spencer brought up Microsoft’s interest in discussing strategic opportunities between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and asked if a call with Microsoft would be possible. [Satya] Nadella the next day”, we read in a regulatory document published by Activision Blizzard. “Apparently, Satya Nadella was more explicit and indicated that ‘Microsoft was interested in exploring a strategic combination with Activision Blizzard’, he adds.

Others interested in the purchase

As is known, Kotick looked for other buyers and came into contact with as many as four companies and one individual without the name of any of them having emerged, beyond the interest of Facebook not revealed in this report. With none, progress was made in their contacts and Microsoft took the cat to the water.

Lastly, in The Verge he recalls the consequences of not reaching a final outcome of Activision Blizzard’s purchase-sale agreement with Microsoft. If regulators block the deal, Xbox owners would have to pay an amount between 2,000 and 3,000 million dollars. Conversely, if Activision Blizzard shareholders oppose the sale, there would be similar compensation.

