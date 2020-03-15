Contagion And 6 Other Movies That Thoughtfully And Honestly Talk About Viruses Or Outbreaks

Contagion (2011)

Contagion, the medical thriller from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh featured top-of-the-line ensemble casts upon its 2011 theatrical launch, and stays simply as fashionable practically 10 years later however for a wholly completely different cause. Very like the Coronavirus that’s shortly working its manner throughout the floor of the planet, the virus on this film begins in China, is unfold by a touring businesswoman (Gwyneth Paltrow) who then brings it again to her dwelling in the USA. Alongside the best way, practically everybody in addition to her husband (Matt Damon) is introduced right down to their knees by the virus because the world begins to isolate or die off.