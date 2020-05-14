Contagion Star Matt Damon Reveals His Daughter Had COVID-19

Depart a Remark
The worldwide well being disaster has stalled a ton of movie productions worldwide, together with Ridley Scott’s The Final Duel. The upcoming film starring frequent collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck moved to Eire simply as Disney determined to place a maintain on the challenge and plenty of others. Damon is at present self-isolating together with his household over in Dublin, however his oldest daughter was as soon as on the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Damon is protected and sound together with his spouse and three children abroad, however his oldest daughter was in the midst of her spring semester in New York Metropolis when stay-at-home orders went into impact. Right here’s how Damon revealed the state of affairs:
She had COVID actually early on, alongside together with her roommates. We’re going to return to Los Angeles and he or she’s [Alexia] going to come back out, so we’ll all be collectively and work out what the heck we’re going to do. It’s such an odd limbo that we’re all in.
Because the Ford v Ferrari actor defined to Dublin radio present Graham & Nathan on SPIN 1038, his 21-year-old daughter (who’s his spouse Luciana’s from a previous relationship) had the virus early on together with her school roommates and has since recovered. On the finish of Might, they plan on reuniting with Alexia in Eire and are deciding their subsequent steps. Damon continued with these phrases:
Everyone’s OK, however clearly for Luci’s mother and my mother, you recognize, it is scary for that technology, so everybody’s type of — I feel we have all bought the message now. Everyone’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and type of every thing we are able to to mitigate this. However it’s scary, definitely for our dad and mom.
Matt Damon counted himself fortunate to be spending his isolation in a good looking “fairytale” city in Dublin, Eire, the place there’s loads of recent air, bushes and pleasant espresso store baristas. The information does give the actor an eerie connection to his 2011 movie Contagion, which film followers have been wanting again on for its proximity to the present state of the world.
Contagion acquired an enormous increase again in January when the movie soared to the highest of streaming charts. The film was written by Scott Z. Burns after he collaborated with well being consultants about how a worldwide virus might theoretically have an effect on the world.
Contagion featured a formidable ensemble forged that included Laurence Fishburne, Jude Regulation, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Marion Cotillard. A lot of them reunited to unfold a message about coronavirus again in March. Have a look:
The medical marketing consultant employed for Contagion additionally examined optimistic for COVID-19 and spoke out about staying protected amidst the disaster. The curiosity for Contagion rose 89% in the identical week the USA confirmed its first case in Washington on January 21.
When requested about Contagion’s prominence in public dialog years later, Matt Damon stated he’s been involved with the screenwriter and consultants from the movie. He finds that the presence of Contagion is proof that its “tragic” and “unhappy” fallout might have been predicted.
The Final Duel is at present scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.
