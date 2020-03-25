‘Contagion’ Writer Scott Z. Burns Sets Musical Anthology Series at AMC

AMC has given out a sequence order to the musical anthology dramedy “Nationwide Anthem,” with the cabler giving the sequence an preliminary eight-episode order.

“Nationwide Anthem” hails from author Scott Z. Burns with “Higher Name Saul” and “Breaking Dangerous” govt producer Mark Johnson additionally set to govt produce the brand new sequence. The present is the primary underneath Johnson’s general cope with AMC Studios.

The sequence tells the story of a center class Midwestern household tumbling down the ladder of American society, periodically bursting into music as they wrestle to catch themselves. The legendary T Bone Burnett is connected because the sequence’ music producer with phrases and music by Craig Finn.

“’Nationwide Anthem’ is a household drama with deep resonant issues to say in regards to the fragility of our nation, our world and our planet,” mentioned Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Leisure Group and AMC Studios. “Plus…it’s a musical! In Scott’s genius fingers this ends in a massively unique, intense, humorous and shifting piece of writing. We’re so completely happy to work with Scott as he brings this distinctive story to life and completely delighted to proceed our inventive partnership with Mark, who we have now been so fortunate to work with on a number of the most critically acclaimed sequence over the past decade.”

Burns is a screenwriter, director, producer and playwright. His featur writing credit embody “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Informant!,” “Contagion,” “Aspect Results” and “The Laundromat.” He has directed movies resembling “PU-239” starring Oscar Isaac and Paddy Considine and “The Report” starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm.

“Craig, T Bone and I are thrilled to be working with Mark and AMC,” Burns mentioned. “We’re so grateful for the possibility to write down about this second in time and encompass our characters with songs,” mentioned Burns. “Sarah and Susie and everybody at AMC must be celebrated for his or her imaginative and prescient in saying ‘sure’ to this.”

Johnson is each an Oscar and Emmy winner for his work on “Rain Man” and “Breaking Dangerous” respectively. His different TV producing credit embody “Halt and Catch Fireplace” and SundanceTV’s “Rectify.” His function producing credit embody “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “The Pure,” “Tin Males,” and “Bugsy.” He additionally produced the “Breaking Dangerous” film “El Camino.”

“I nonetheless can’t imagine that AMC and I’ve been in a position to assemble this dream staff of storytellers,” mentioned Johnson. “We’re poised to create one thing each singular and entertaining, informed with moments, dialogue and music.”

Burnett is well-known for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers, together with work on movies like “The Huge Lebowski,” “O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.” He gained an Academy Award in 2010 for greatest unique music for the movie “Loopy Coronary heart.”

Finn is greatest often known as the singer of The Maintain Regular. The band has launched seven LPs, together with “Thrashing Via the Ardour.” Finn has launched 4 solo albums since 2012.