‘Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot in the Works

A dramatic reboot of “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” is in the works, Selection has confirmed.

Will probably be based mostly on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy collection as a drama titled “Bel-Air.” The trailer, which Cooper posted on-line final yr, has racked up over 5 million views on YouTube alone. Watch it beneath.

The venture is at the moment being shopped to a number of shops, together with HBO Max, which is the streaming house of the unique collection.

Cooper is connected to co-write and direct the venture and also will function a co-executive producer. Chris Collins will function showrunner and government producer in addition to co-writing the script with Cooper. Smith will government produce through Westbrook Studios together with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and unique collection creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter may even government produce. Westbrook Studios and Common Tv will produce. UTV was the studio behind the unique present as effectively.

“The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons and simply shy of 150 episodes. The present additionally starred James Avery, Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Ross Bagley.

The present catapulted Smith to superstardom as an actor. He went on to a wildly profitable film profession that included blockbusters like “Independence Day,” the “Males in Black” and “Unhealthy Boys” franchises, “Ali,” “I, Robotic,” and “I Am Legend.” Most just lately, Smith starred in the live-action reboot of Disney’s “Aladdin” and re-teamed with Martin Lawrence for a 3rd installment of “Unhealthy Boys.”