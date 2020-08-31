‘Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air’ Unscripted Reunion Special Set at HBO Max

The forged of “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” is reuniting at HBO Max to rejoice the present’s 30th anniversary.

Collection star Will Smith and sequence regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro will all be half of the particular, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It’s set to tape on Sept. 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max round Thanksgiving.

Marcus Raboy will direct the particular. Rikki Hughes will function showrunner and government producer, with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media additionally government producing.

HBO Max is the unique streaming residence of the whole run of “Contemporary Prince,” having been obtainable on the streamer because it first launched in Might. It initially ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons and simply shy of 150 episodes.

This marks the most recent challenge centered on the traditional sitcom this 12 months. The forged additionally reunited again in April for Smith’s Snapchat sequence “Will From Residence.” Earlier this month, it was introduced that Smith and Westbrook are growing a drama reboot of the sequence primarily based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video “Bel-Air.”

This additionally marks the most recent TV reunion particular to discover a residence at HBO Max. Final week, the streamer introduced that the forged of “The West Wing” was reuniting for a theatrical staging of the “Hartsfield’s Touchdown” episode from the present’s third season, which will probably be shot at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles in early October. An unscripted “Mates” reunion particular was initially meant to be half of the service’s launch, but it surely has been repeatedly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.