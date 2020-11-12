Contempt case of Supreme Court will run against Kunal Kamra, tweeted after Arnab’s bail

new Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal has agreed to initiate contempt proceedings against him for the tweet of comedian Kunal Kamra, which allegedly criticized the Supreme Court. Also Read – Video: Arnab Goswami, who came out of Taloja jail on bail, said- thankful to Supreme Court

The petitioners sought consent from the top law officer to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra.

Venugopal has written in a letter to a petitioner that these tweets are not only very objectionable but also clearly crosses the line between humor and contempt of court. In the letter he has said, "Therefore I am giving my consent to start the process of contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra".

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal agreed to pursue a criminal contempt case against stand up comedian Kunal Kamra (in file photo) for an alleged derogatory tweet against a Supreme Court judge. pic.twitter.com/ojL6hPA4w6 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 12, 2020

In a letter requesting the consent of the Attorney General to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra, the three lawyers had claimed that Kamra, via her tweet, after the apex court granted interim bail to the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami Tried to reduce the dignity of the Supreme Court.