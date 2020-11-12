Entertainment

Contempt case of Supreme Court will run against Kunal Kamra, tweeted after Arnab’s bail

November 12, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal has agreed to initiate contempt proceedings against him for the tweet of comedian Kunal Kamra, which allegedly criticized the Supreme Court. Also Read – Video: Arnab Goswami, who came out of Taloja jail on bail, said- thankful to Supreme Court

The petitioners sought consent from the top law officer to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra. Also Read – Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami, said- Police commissioner should follow the guidelines immediately

Venugopal has written in a letter to a petitioner that these tweets are not only very objectionable but also clearly crosses the line between humor and contempt of court. In the letter he has said, “Therefore I am giving my consent to start the process of contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra”. Also Read – Arnab Goswami filed petition in Supreme Court against Bombay High Court’s decision not to grant bail

In a letter requesting the consent of the Attorney General to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra, the three lawyers had claimed that Kamra, via her tweet, after the apex court granted interim bail to the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami Tried to reduce the dignity of the Supreme Court.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.