Contempt proceedings: Court issues notice to activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan, Attorney General

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Bhushan and Attorney General KK Venugopal over the contempt proceedings initiated against activist advocate Prashant Bhushan for the alleged derogatory tweet against the judiciary.

The court directed Twitter Inc. to be a party instead of Twitter India. Taking automatic cognizance of the contempt proceedings, the court asked the US company to give its answer in this case.

A Twitter lawyer told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that if the Supreme Court directs, it will remove the tweets that are allegedly contemptuous of Bhushan.

The bench set the next hearing of the case for August 5. The bench has asked the Attorney General to assist in the matter.

Significantly, on 27 and 29 June, Bhushan had made tweets of alleged contempt in which the Supreme Court was criticized.