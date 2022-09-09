“Contigo Capitán”: the trailer for the series about the Peruvian player Paolo Guerrero was revealed

After testing positive for cocaine, Peruvian soccer star Paolo Guerrero faces a difficult legal battle a few months before the World Cup. (Netflix)

In 2017, Paolo Guerrero He was sanctioned by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee after failing a doping test. Taken after the match against Argentina in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, the control resulted in a substance known as “benzoylecgonine cocaine metabolite”. the star of the Peruvian National Team He was prevented from playing in the first World Cup to which the red and white qualified in 36 years. This story will be told in with you captainan upcoming series coming to Netflix.

According to the official trailer of the production of Peruvian origin, the moments in which the striker marks his last victory wearing the Peru shirt are shown. Later, he receives the call that would change this joy for indignation: cocaine was found in the doping test. As a next act, Guerrero took the case to the Sports Arbitration Court, known by its acronym THAT.

Nico Ponce plays Paolo Guerrero in “Contigo Capitán”. (Netflix)

The images of fiction, made under the advice of the soccer player, portray the pain of the Peruvian fans when they see him lose the opportunity to play in the World Cup in Russia. His mother, Doña Peta, is the greatest support that the famous Captain had in his life and was key in the situation where she believed that everything was lost. He defends himself and assures that there was contamination in his drink with traces of coca tea, finally this defense was proven in 2019.

“After testing positive for cocaine, Peruvian soccer star Paolo Guerrero faces a difficult legal battle a few months before the World Cup,” says the official synopsis. with you captain is starred by Nico Ponce in the role of Paolo Guerrero. The rest of the cast is completed by Tatiana Espinoza, Emilram Cossío, Toño Vega, Carlos, Solano, Hugo Salazar, Irene Eyzaguirre, among others. Silvina Dell’Occhio is the showrunner and executive producer of the project. The season was directed by Javier Fuentes-León (the best families) and Daniel Vega Vidal.

“Contigo Perú”, the first streaming series made in Peru, can be seen in October. (Netflix)

The story of Guerrero will be the first title in television format produced Netflix in Peru, and consists of one of the most anticipated by the spectators of said country and the fans of Latin American soccer. Previously, the giant of the “N” released an original movie filmed mostly in Cusco, the Imperial City, which was titled Until we meet again. It starred Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias.

The episodes of with you captain will be released on October 5 at Netflix

