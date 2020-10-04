Continuation of those who died of corona in Delhi continues, the number of those who lost their lives crossed 55 hundred

Corona Virus in Delhi: The number of deaths due to corona in Delhi is continuously increasing. So far, more than 55 hundred people have died in the national capital from Corona. During the last 24 hours, 38 corona-infected patients have died here. The total number of people infected with corona in Delhi has crossed 2.90 lakh. During the last 24 hours, about 50 thousand RT PCR and antigen tests were done to check the corona in Delhi. Also Read – Corona-infected Donald Trump’s condition worsens, doctors say – not out of danger

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin saying, “2683 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. During this time, 3126 corona infected persons have recovered. In 24 hours, 38 people died of corona in Delhi. In Delhi, 5510 people have lost their lives due to corona. A total of 2,90,613 persons got corona in the national capital and of these, 2,60,350 persons have become healthy. There are currently 24,753 active corona patients in Delhi. ” Also Read – Confirmed: RBI said – all the possibility of spreading corona from notes, adopt these methods to avoid

At the same time, the number of containment zones in Delhi is also increasing. At present, 2696 corona containment zones have been set up all over Delhi. In view of the Corona infection, at present, it has been decided to keep all the schools in Delhi closed till 31 October. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced this. Also Read – Awe of Covid-19: Curfew order in Kerala from 3rd to 31st October, Government gave strict warning

According to the new guidelines issued by the central government, the state governments can decide to open schools from October 15. However, the state governments have been empowered to take the final decision in this matter. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday, “All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to Corona. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that as a parent he understands the seriousness of the situation. At this time it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of the children. ”

According to the instruction of the Chief Minister, in its important meeting, it has been decided that all restrictions in Delhi will remain unchanged till 31 October. Due to this, schools will not open in the capital Delhi at present. It was also decided in the meeting that it would be permissible to set up two weekly markets in each zone daily.