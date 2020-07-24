Contractor rapes Bollywood actress in Mumbai, police registers case

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a contractor for allegedly raping an actress in Mumbai’s suburban Santa Cruz area by promising to marry her. Mumbai Police gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1310 new cases of Kovid-19 in Mumbai, number of patients crossed one lakh four thousand

The officer said that after Shah got married earlier, the actress lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against accused Sudeep Kumar Shah under Section 376 of IPC. However, no arrest has been made yet. The officer said that the case is under investigation.