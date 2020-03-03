General News

Control and Death Stranding lead BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominations

March 3, 2020
1 Min Read

BAFTA has launched the nominees for this 12 months’s British Academy Video video games Awards, and every Keep watch over and Demise Stranding are essential the price with a record-breaking 11 nominations every and each. …

