Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow. But it does not only do it on consoles, but also on PC. And one of the next games to join the compatible catalog will be a title as important as Control. Best of all, today’s announcement is one of those that comes as a surprise: the game will be available this week.

In this way, all players who want to enjoy the PC version of the Remedy title will be able to do so from next Thursday, January 21, 2021. Remember that on Xbox consoles the game has been available on Game Pass for a long time. weather.

The news has come through a post on Twitter by the official Game Pass account on PC. In any case, keep in mind that the version that will come to Game Pass for PC (like the one for consoles) is the normal edition. Therefore, it does not include the DLC content that is present in the Ultimate Edition.

On the other hand, today’s announcement is quite original and fun because of the way the message has been delivered (you can see it below). This is what it says:

“Things you can control in Control: see below [en referencia al vídeo del tweet]. Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. “.

Things you can control in Control: see below​ Things you can’t control: your hype until it’s available in 4 days. pic.twitter.com/SfPGGqx18u — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) January 17, 2021

If you have already enjoyed Control and you are passionate about the games developed by Remedy Entertainment, you should know that the studio is already working on a new IP, as well as on a new game as a service, totally focused on multiplayer.