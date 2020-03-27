Control Panel isn’t dead yet—but the System applet is looking nervous

You could possibly have noticed darkish rumors throughout the Web that Microsoft is set to kill off the classic Control Panel. Leisure assured, buddy, we had been as horrified as you’re—nonetheless on additional cautious inspection, this seems to not be the case.

A model new set of Operate IDs popped up in the latest assemble of Dwelling home windows 10— HideSystemControlPanel , SystemControlPanelFileExplorerRedirect , and SystemControlPanelHotkeyRedirect . This seems to be like grim—nonetheless fortunately, developer Rafael Rivera found they honestly easiest comply with to the Gadget applet.

Settings vs Control

For roughly eight years now, Microsoft has been looking to pry all people unfastened from the Control Panel and knowledge them gently to the extra moderen Settings applet instead. They’ve encountered strong resistance in doing so, particularly from strategies administrators and enhance technicians. For one thing, the extra moderen Settings applet is a single-instance interface—you’ll be capable of’t have Settings open for, say, printers and the neighborhood straight. Choose one.