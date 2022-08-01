Control Panel will continue to empty in Windows 11 with the next update. But you still have life ahead of you

With the arrival of Windows 11 on our devices, Microsoft signed the sentence of the mythical Control Panel that has accompanied us for many years to make changes to our computers. The company’s plan is pass all the options found here to the Settings window which underwent a profound redesign to have everything in one place. And this is what is still being done in the next Windows 11 update, which keep going with this teardown.

According to the information to which we have been able to access, Microsoft it’s going to continue to whittle down the control panel options in every way, retiring options through a cumulative or minor update. Although, it is not yet known exactly when Microsoft will choose to make the control panel disappear completely so that everything is managed from Settings.

Microsoft continues to dismantle Control Panel

Currently Configuration makes use of WinUI that gives it the modern touch to which all of us who are in Windows 11 are almost accustomed. That is why the sources suggest that Microsoft wants move absolutely everything from Control Panel to this application, and although it seems something really simple, in the end it is a migration process that takes time.

Settings is currently testing the terrain of uninstalling applications, and it will surely improve substantially in the future update that is about to arrive. At the moment only a selection of apps can be uninstalled, since it is not able to recognize all of them, especially if they are inside Win32. Although, it is expected that in the future update it will not be necessary to go through the Control Panel to use the uninstaller and it will already be integrated into the native app.





But this it is not the end of the mythical control panel. There are still many features that are exclusive to this one, and Microsoft wants to focus on it. This is something that the company itself indicates with the alleged cancellation of Windows 11 23H2 in order to focus on cumulative updates that add changes like these.

Although what is clear is that fewer and fewer users spend time in the control panel, especially those who are more basic and do not want to delve into complex functions. Practically everything important in everyday life is already migrated and this is something really relevant, since you can practically write the history of this panel that has accompanied many of us for so many years.

