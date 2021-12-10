Control UP elections! Priyanka Gandhi calls Chhattisgarh MLAs to Delhi, will hang the most important assembly

UP Elections 2022 Congress’s Uttar Pradesh Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has referred to as the MLAs of Chhattisgarh for a gathering in Delhi. In truth, earlier than Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Gandhi additionally had a gathering with the leaders of Bihar, Delhi, Haryana on Thursday. In line with resources, Priyanka Gandhi has made a technique of 200 assemblies for Uttar Pradesh. Beneath which legislators from different states shall be appointed for the paintings of UP elections. Beneath this, Priyanka Gandhi is assembly MLAs and senior leaders of the entire states.Additionally Learn – This photograph goes to make the final farewell given to CDS Normal Bipin Rawat, merge in Panchatattva with spouse

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already been given the most important function in view of the UP meeting elections. In the meantime, Priyanka Gandhi has also referred to as some MLAs of Chhattisgarh Congress to Delhi. In line with the birthday party, MLAs of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana may also be given new accountability in UP. Priyanka is assembly those MLAs referring to this. In line with the ideas, about 15 MLAs of Chhattisgarh have reached Delhi on Friday to fulfill Priyanka Gandhi. A few of these MLAs may also be given vital accountability of electoral states.

In line with the birthday party, the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs are professionals in electoral control. The MLAs of Rajasthan have already been given accountability within the Uttarakhand elections. After this, vital accountability may also be given to Chhattisgarh MLAs Satyanarayan Sharma, Kuldeep Juneja and Arun Vora. Those MLAs additionally performed the most important function within the Chhattisgarh elections. The elections in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for the Congress birthday party, so Priyanka Gandhi herself will meet each MLA and come to a decision their function.

(Enter IANS)