Controversial attitude of one of the Los Angeles Rams figures when seeing the fall of a photographer from the stage: the young woman fractured her spine

Criticism fell on Matthew Stafford for his passive attitude towards the accident

Los Angeles Rams became NFL champions by beating the Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl LVI. AND Matthew Stafford He was one of the great protagonists of the feat, thanks to his touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp in the epilogue of the show. But just hours after such a sports milestone, he was left in the eye of the storm for a controversial attitude during the celebrations.

The Rams enjoyed the traditional parade aboard a bus to bathe in glory before their fans. Then, they moved to a stage, from where they offered the trophy. Already at the end of the event, the photographer Kelly Smiley Take a picture of Stafford, who was accompanied by his wife Kelly Hall. But to do so, she stepped back without noticing that she was on the brink of the abyss. And she fell from a height of about eight feet, the elevation that the stage had.

The first reaction of the quarterback can be guessed on his lips. “Oh my god,” he reads himself. But while his partner approaches, worried about the reporter’s health, Stafford, 34, takes a drink of water from his bottle and walks away from her, ignoring what happened.

The situation was recorded on video, with the aggravating circumstance that Smiley suffered a spinal fracture and had to be transferred to a medical center, where she remained hospitalized. And the rehabilitation of it will take a long time and the cost of it is high. Also, she damaged her camera, her work item.

Stafford’s nonchalant reaction sparked outrage on social media, including from Rams fans themselves. After the video went viral and the negative repercussions that fell on the athlete, the quarterback and his wife Kelly Hall announced that they will cover the professional’s medical expenses, after having communicated with her by telephone. “We are sorry for what happened”They excused themselves.

The Rams lifted their second trophy Vince Lombardi the last sunday in the SoFi Stadium de California. With a past in Detroit Lions, a franchise that chose him in first place in the draft in 2009, Stafford moved to Los Angeles and the bet worked out more than well, becoming champion. Born in Tampa, Florida, in his early days he ventured into baseball, but found his place in the world in American football and glory in the last season, which was contaminated by his attitude towards the accident of the photographer Smiley, which became a trend in social networks.

