Controversial Big Brother 21 Winner Jackson Michie Apologizes For ‘Previous Errors’

Jackson Michie’s express apology might point out that he realized so much from the aftermath of Big Brother 21. He was visibly shocked by Big Brother host Julie Chen’s feedback within the Season 21 finale that exposed some followers and fellow contestants thought that he was racist and misogynist. He defended his resolution to decide on three minorities out of 4 slots to banish contestants, however the dwell feeds weren’t very forgiving to his habits. In spite of everything, they did fairly conclusively show that he was no less than dishonest, and he seemingly had an unfair benefit no less than as soon as.