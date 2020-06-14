Controversial Big Brother Winner ‘Bitter’ He Wasn’t Asked To Be In Season 22

Ever because it was teased that Season 22 of Big Brother could possibly be an all-star season, hypothesis has been rampant about who will probably be taking part. There have been leaks, teases, and even fan want lists unfold all around the web and, now, we now have one other first. Controversial Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren has confirmed that he has not been contacted but by the present for Season 22, and he is bitter about it.