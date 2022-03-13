Controversial celebration of Cuti Romero: he shouted the goal in Maguire’s face after Tottenham’s draw against Manchester United

* The goal against Maguire and the furious shout of Cuti Romero

The compromise between Manchester United and Tottenham on Old Trafford for the 29th date of the Premier League he had all the seasonings. From the historical record that he broke Cristiano Ronaldo with his brilliant hat-trick, to a result open until the last minute. The victory was 3-2 for the Red Devilsbut one of the most controversial situations had the Argentinian Cristian Romero as protagonist.

With less than 20 minutes to go, and the scoreboard favoring the locals 2-1, the Holiday received the ball passing half court and launched the crescent so that the captain Harry Kane pivot. The Tottenham defender ran at full speed as the striker struggled uncomfortably with his back to the goal, he opened the ball for Son Heung-min and the Korean deepened with Sergio Reguilon.

The Spanish left-back took first a low center to the heart of the area where Romero appeared at full speed, but before the ball was intercepted by the United captain, Harry Maguire, who dislodged his goalkeeper David de Gea and sent her to the back of the net. The Holidaywho was looking for an equalizer alone in the center of the area in a position that possibly would have been sanctioned as offside, celebrated as much as if it had been his own. He immediately turned around and had a controversial reaction: vehemently shouted the goal in the face of a Maguire who was dejected on the floor.

That scream in Maguire’s face was not the only action he had to Holiday Romero facing a player Manchester Unitedsince a few minutes before he had a crossroads with Jadon Sancho. After the English winger eluded some of his teammates, the Argentine defender went to try to take the ball from him and ended up kicking a Sancho that had fallen on the ball.

Romero tried vehemently to seize the ball and the former attacker of the Borussia Dortmund He ended up pushing him because he had received several blows. He also quickly approached Marcus Rashford but the referee Jonathan Moss intervened to separate the players from both teams. The Holidaywho has an aggressive style of play and benefits from referee licenses in England, walked calmly back to his area.

RESUMEN: MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 TOTTENHAM

