Controversial decision of the VAR in River Plate-Vélez: did the ball hit the arm of Matías Suárez in the goal?

River Plate tied 0-0 with Vélez Sarsfield and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. The first leg of the round of 16 was a 1-0 victory for the Liniers team, so the Fort He benefited from the equality without so many in the Monumental stadium to advance.

Throughout the series, Cacique Medina’s team was superior and showed a better image, especially in the first meeting. However, the controversy arose in the rematch for a disallowed goal against River Plate by the hand of Matías Suárez.

The action occurred at 28 minutes of the complement and after carefully analyzing the action after the call of the WAS (that was by Brazilian Rafael Traci), the Chilean referee Roberto Tobar decided not to validate the goal as he understood that the ball hit him in the left arm when the Cordovan connects with a header to the goal.

In this point, the rule is restrictive. It does not matter if the ball accidentally touches the player’s arm, as it happened in this case. As can be seen from the images, it is almost imperceptible, but if the ball scrapes his armunfortunately for Marcelo Gallardo’s team the goal must be disallowed.

One of River Plate’s claims was due to Judge Roberto Tobar consulting the closest assistant referee, who was his compatriot Claudio Ríos. “If you have doubts, you can’t get paid,” they yelled at the Chilean referee from the coaching staff. However, at this point the Millionaire cannot protest either because the consultation of the assistant judges by the head referee when in doubt It’s part of the protocol.

WHAT THE REGULATION SAYS IN THIS TYPE OF ACTION

-”Score a goal in the opponent’s goal directly with your hand or arm -even if the action occurs accidentally-, including the goalkeeper.

– “Immediately after the ball touches him or a teammate on the hand or arm, even accidentally.”

The rule in this type of actions is exhaustive

It was not the only play discussed and claimed by River Plate. Five minutes into the second half, Leonardo Jara cleared inside the area and the one who fell claiming a penalty was Braian Romero.

According to what follows from the repetition, Vélez Sarsfield’s defender clears, but hits the millionaire striker in the twins. This is a violation and criminal should have been sanctioned. If the blow exists, as in this case, it does not matter who arrives first.

The other action that generated strong protests from the Millionaire occurred in the sixth minute of the eight added by Roberto Tobar. Diego Godín, who had entered a few minutes before debuting with the Vélez Sarsfield shirt, jumped with his elbow raised and Lucas Beltrán, who disputed the ball with the Uruguayan, fell asking for a penalty.

But judging by the images, the crossing between Godín and Beltrán is nothing more than a normal match dispute. The game was delayed for a few moments, with some brawl between the squads and coaching staff, but the VAR in this case did not even call and the Chilean referee continued with the game.

