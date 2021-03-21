Controversial gesture by Erling Haaland with a rival who asked him to exchange shirts after the Borussia Dortmund draw

In every game, Erling Haaland shows that he is one of the great talents who will not take long to sit on the throne of world football. He does not stop scoring goals. This Saturday, for example, he scored both of the Borussia Dortmund in the tie against him 1. FC Cologne corresponding to the Date 26 from Bundesliga. Although he did not leave very happy with that.

Despite having scored a doublet and seal the equality in the 90th minute, Haaland He left the field of play remarkably dazed. With his two annotations he reached 33 goals in 31 games this season but they were not enough for him BVB took all three points.

In this context, the Norwegian gunner from 20 years had a controversial gesture with a rival who asked him swap t-shirts after the final whistle: took his own off and threw it at him unkindly, without waiting for your opponent to return the gesture.

The Spanish Jorge Meré takes Erling Haaland’s shirt. He was the one who asked him to exchange them after the game (Photo: REUTERS)

The images clearly show the controversial reaction of Haaland when the collegiate Daniel Siebert signaled end of meeting. Very angry about the tie, he hurried out into the locker room tunnel. And just the Spanish Jorge Meré He had asked for his shirt, so he reluctantly gave it to him and left the grass.

This debatable reaction he had Haaland has worried several fans of the Borussia Dortmund, who fear their star forward will move to another club next season. For now, judging by his message on social networks, he is committed to Los Negriamarillos.

“It is not a great result. We will use this as motivation to get stronger again! Thank you to all Borussia Dortmund fans for your continued support.. We will be back soon! ”The attacker wrote on Instagram.

Erling Haaland ended up annoyed with the result in Cologne despite scoring both Borussia Dortmund goals (Photo: REUTERS)

Erling Haaland is going through another dream season and is already attracting the interest of several giants in Europe, such as Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid y Manchester City, team in which his father played and which he will face in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The 2-2 draw in Cologne, which had lost four of its five games prior to this duel, leaves the BVB four points from Eintracht Frankfurt, which for now remains with the last access quota to the Champions League. They will have to improve if they intend to remain in Europe’s elite and retain a player of the caliber of the young Norwegian in their ranks.

