Controversial map forces Sony to pull Uncharted: The Movie from Philippine theaters

The Asian country joins Vietnam in this measure, waiting for Sony Pictures to decide to modify, or not, a scene.

Video games are again involved in a censorship process, although this time with one of its adaptations. In this sense, as echoed by EFE, the government of Filipinas canceled a few days ago all screenings of Uncharted: The Movie due to a controversial map that has already caused its withdrawal in Vietnam.

Specifically, the authorities of the South Asian country have shown their rejection of a scene in which a map of the South China Sea appears with a dotted U-shaped line that represents Beijing’s territorial claims. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the image “is contrary to the national interest”.

These types of maps are used in China to illustrate its maritime territory in a region where Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines and Malaysia have different claims. The news channel CNN expands the information and reminds that it is not the first time that something like this has happened with a Hollywood film, since in 2019 the Philippines applied to DreamWorks remove from movie theaters Abominable for the presence of a similar map.

The Uncharted scene in question is barely two seconds long. At the moment it is unknown what will be the decision of Sony Pictures on his permanence in the cut starring Tom Holland with Antonio Banderas in the cast. All this does not cloud the good box office data of Uncharted, with about $393 million raised globally since its premiere.

If you want to know more, you can take a look at Chema Mansilla’s review of Uncharted: The Movie, which read like this: an entertaining proposal that is an interesting first chapter of Nathan Drake’s adventures on the big screen.

In video games, the attention of the saga is on the PC release date of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which may have already been advanced.

