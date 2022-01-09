Controversial statement against Cristiano Ronaldo: “He did not go to City because he knew it would be a second option for Guardiola”

Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Manchester United (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be in the eye of criticism and is the main target for the internal who lives in the Manchester United dressing room. Former and current footballers, journalists and fans charge almost daily against the Portuguese who they blame for forcing the departure of coach Solskjaer.

In this opportunity, The one who aimed squarely at the Red Devils figure was a former Manchester City star, who assured that CR7 rejected the offer of the citizen cast because he was going to be a substitute. “Cristiano Ronaldo did not go to City because he knew it would be a second option for Guardiola,” fthat the controversial statement that Trevor Sinclair.

“I’m starting to think that Manchester City got away with not signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Looking at some of the young players on the team like Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford, you can see that they are struggling to succeed, but of course Cristiano is the culprit “, Sinclair wielded in dialogue with radio talkSPORT.

The 48-year-old former British midfielder did not hesitate to point to the Portuguese figure because of the problems United is facing. “You have to know your role, you are a footballer signed by the club. You have to shut up because sometimes it’s the best thing to do. It is causing a lot of problems. Not only because of his lack of goals lately, but because of the fact that Solskjaer left and Michael Carrick (interim) left him out of the game against Chelsea.

In this regard, Sinclair went straight to the point and stated: “He didn’t go (to Manchester City) not because he wasn’t going to win trophies, because he would have won many, but because he knew it would be a second option for Pep Guardiola. At United, he felt he could almost command Solskjaer. I think some of them just want to do more for themselves and that is never good for the club. “

Due to internal problems in the dressing room, the British press reported that several Manchester United footballers asked to be transferred. “The atmosphere is really bad in the dressing room and it seems that the team is going to have big problems in the future,” he said. Daily Mirror based on an anonymous source and mentioned the cases of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson as those who would have requested to leave the club.

After 21 days, Manchester United is seventh in the Premier League table, with two games pending. At the moment, it is outside the qualification zone for European competitions.

