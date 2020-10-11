Controversial statement of Farooq Abdullah said, Article 370 will be implemented with the help of China

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah gave a controversial statement about Article 370 and said that China can help in its restoration. Apart from this, he has described those who supported this move of Modi government as traitors. Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that whatever stress conditions have arisen on the LAC, it is the decision of the Center responsible for which Article 370 was abolished from Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – Pakistan Ceasefire Violation; Two BSF Jawans Injured, Army Gives Handicapped Response

During a conversation with India Today, he said, "China has never supported the decision to abolish Article 370 and we hope that it (Article 370) can be restored with China's help."

