Controversial statement of Mehboobi Mufti, said- Our flag should be returned, otherwise the tricolor will not be raised

Srinagar: The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has recently been released from house arrest. Since then, all political parties in the valley are seen in action. This time Mehbooba Mufti has once again made a strange statement. They have said that we will not raise another flag until our flag is returned. He said this in a press conference and waved the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that this flag was waved in Kashmir before the removal of Article 370.

The Mufti said that we are not interested in contesting elections until the Center surrenders Article 370 of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that his struggle will continue till the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only this, during this time also targeted PM Modi. He said that sharing of vaccine for free, talked about Section 370.

Let us know that recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Bihar assembly elections, talked about abolishing Article 370. At the same time, Nirmala Sitharaman had issued the BJP's resolution letter that if her government is formed then free vaccination of corona will be done in Bihar. Let me tell you that since the release of Mehboobi Mufti, all the political parties of the valley together have been continuously demanding the Central Government to restore Article 370 back.