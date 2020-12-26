Controversies and Crisis of 2020: From Shaheen Bagh to peasant movement, Modi government faced these challenges in the year 2020

Year Ender 2020 – Controversies and Crisis of 2020: The year 2020 was one of the most difficult years due to the widespread Kovid-19 epidemic in the country and the world. In addition to the common man this year, governments have also faced many challenges. Also Read – Newsmaker Of The Year 2020: Shahnaz Gill leads Rubina and Bharti Singh, highest votes on Twitter

The year 2020 began amid the biggest and most violent unrest in the country after the controversial legislation – the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA – was enacted in December 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. However, when the Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown due to the outbreak of Corona virus, then the CAA movement calmed down.

At the same time, where the Indian economy is already seen a decline, the epidemic turned it into a recession. Corona pushed the global economy into the worst recession since the recession of 1929, leaving thousands of people unemployed. After this, when public activities resumed, all the reforms created another round of upheaval. In the year 2020, there were many crises that governments faced from the common man to the people.

Let us look at some such reforms, protests and scandals that have completely changed the year 2020.

1. CAA Protest

The year started with such protests that took the form of a big riot and gave a different direction to India’s politics. It all started on 12 December last year when the Citizenship Amendment Act associated with the controversial NRC (National Register of Citizens) was passed by the Government of India. After this law was passed, protests took place all over the country but by January 2020, the focus shifted to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Thousands of other people joined a group of women here to protest against the CAA.

Demonstrations were held in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act for several months. These people were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act of the Central Government, which was enacted by the Central Government from both houses of Parliament. Under this law, the rules of citizenship have been made easier for Hindu Sikh Buddhists, Jains and Christian immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

2. Northeast Delhi Riots

CAA-protest turned into a violent political upheaval in February. There was a lot of controversy between the supporters and opponents of this law. Bullets were also fired at the protest site. It would not be wrong to say that the background of the Delhi riots was made from the CAA Protest in Shaheen Bagh. Those supporting this law also took out a protest march against the anti-CAA protest group. From here, he sowed in the midst of a quarrel. Interestingly, during the first state visit of India by US President Donald Trump, violence in Delhi was at its peak. The communal riots in Delhi killed at least 53 people and injured hundreds more. This riot also left a mark on the ‘Namaste Trump’ program. An internal police report on the Delhi riots stated, “On February 22, 2020, at around 10:30 pm, 500 women started a protest near the Zafrabad Metro Station against the Civil Amendment Act and the National Population Register. Seeing them, about 2000 local youth also joined. ” According to the police, riots started at five in the evening of 23.

3. Coronavirus

The corona virus started in China last year ie 2019. The first case of corona was found in December 2019. Located in the new part of Wuhan city, Huanan Seafood Market is full of small shopkeepers and this market is a hub for all kinds of meat and fish. It is said that Corona started from here. Later in February, the WHO declared it a global health emergency.

This virus spread from China put the brakes on the whole world. Many countries including India remained closed for months. During this time, there was a severe test of Modi government. So far, the COVID-19 epidemic has killed more than 1.73 million people worldwide. America is the most affected country of this disease. India is number after that. For the time being, these years are a good indication that the corona vaccine is almost ready. Even vaccination has started in many countries.

4. Migrant crisis

Corona virus outbreak in India reached out of control in March. To prevent the spread of the virus, PM Modi was forced to suddenly announce a stringent lockdown, all offices, transport and public places were closed, leading to a huge increase in unemployment. With no place to work or live and no means of traveling, the migrant laborers left for their homes on foot. With his children and heavy luggage on his back, he started walking towards his hometown. This was another major crisis in India along with the Corona virus. Many people lost their lives, 16 migrant laborers sleeping on the railway tracks in Aurangabad were cut to death. But the sad thing is that the government does not even have a clear figure for it.

5. Economic recession

If the year 2020 is called the year of crisis then it will not be wrong. Along with Corona, another problem was facing the Modi government, which was facing the migrant crisis. India’s economy was already downhill… Corona pushed it harder and the rail derailed. The unwanted ‘recession’ forced the government to reopen industries, production houses and government offices. However, during this revival period, the Modi government used the opportunity to implement comprehensive reforms, even some of which created more crises. The GDP growth figures for the second time came on 27 November amid Corona virus crisis, according to which the GDP growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 was 7.5% in the negative. In the first quarter of the financial year, ie, in the quarter of June, the Indian economy has fallen by about 24 percent.

6. India-China Face-off

Along with Corona, this dispute also continues and no concrete solution has been found so far. The tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh have remained tense for eight months along the Line of Actual Control. Despite many levels of dialogue, there has been no success and the deadlock continues. On June 15, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and unknown Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galvan Valley. Since then, military talks have been going on in Chushul in eastern Ladakh to resolve the border dispute between India and China and end the deadlock. Both countries are holding military talks to repel the troops stationed at the frontiers of the border.

7. Schools, Students and Competitive Exams

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected students, teachers badly. Almost all schools are closed now. States are opening precautionary schools. Even though the central government reduced the syllabus for the COVID batch, teachers and students expressed apprehension that scrutinizing some of the key chapters from the syllabus may affect the preparation of competitive examinations of the current batch. Some big institutes like IIT, IIM, Amity University and others have tried their best to support their students by using online education system, but such institutes are only a few.

8. Grand Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan (Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan)

Months after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the construction of the Ram temple, in August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the holy city of Ayodhya after 29 years to participate in ‘Bhoomi Pujan’. Interestingly, a grand ceremony of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan took place on 5 August. This day was also the first anniversary of repeal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. There was a lot of controversy about it.

9. Hathras gang rape case and victim’s midnight cremation (Hathras Gang Rape Case)

On September 14 this year, four upper caste men in Hathras allegedly gang-raped a Dalit woman and beat her brutally. During treatment, the girl died on 29 September at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. After which the police cremated the victim late in the night without the family’s approval. Anger spread throughout the country as he was cremated at night without the family’s approval. This case rocked the entire country. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been involved in the investigation for more than two months. Meanwhile, on 18 December, the agency filed a charge sheet against four accused in a local court in Hathras.

10. Farmers’ protest

The year 2020 is nearing its end but the peasant movement is still going on. Farmers have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center on the borders of Delhi for a month. Thousands of farmers have been opposing the Centre’s agricultural laws in Delhi’s areas in the treacherous cold, demanding the Center to “legalize MSP”. The agitating farmers’ unions are mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but thousands of farmers from other states are also joining the protest against ‘Delhi Chalo’.

These are the three laws

1. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020

2. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Bill 2020

3. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-2020