Controversies in Central Córdoba-Boca: from Marcos Rojo’s penalty not sanctioned to Soraire’s goal well annulled for invasion

Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero and Boca Juniors closed the second date of the Professional League. In just two minutes, the first great controversy already originated. The local team claimed for a Marcos Rojo’s clear penalty on Juan Kaprof. However, Pablo Echavarría and the VAR under Mauro Vigliano, who did not correct it, made a mistake.

Why the contact from behind the xeneize defender exists, even though the local striker did not fall at the time. Red’s left leg touches Kaprof’s right and makes him lose his balance. The action should have been sanctioned with a yellow card despite the fact that it was an obvious goal scoring opportunity, because it occurs in the middle of the dispute over the ball.

The moment in which Marcos Rojo’s right leg collides with Juan Kaprof’s. It was a penalty for Central Córdoba

In the complement, already with Central Córdoba winning 1-0 due to a goal by Francisco González Metilli, the local team had a penalty in their favor. This time, the VAR called Pablo Echavarría to observe the infringement by Marcelo Weigandt on González Metilli himself.

Although the referee had not noticed an infraction, the technology in charge of Mauro Vigliano showed him the defender’s foul. As in the first of the controversies, the Cello touches his rival’s left foot and destabilizes him.

The penalty was charged by Renzo López and one more time, Agustin Rossi guessed by dashing to the left and clearing with a swipe. The rebound was captured by Jesus Soraire y I note. However, immediately all the Boca Juniors players complained to the referee for invasion.

And they were right since from the VAR they told Pablo Echavarría that the action had to be annulled because Soraire was inside the crescent when Renzo López had not yet finished off.

It is worth remembering that the crescent indicates that players must be at 9.15 meters. And if before the penalty kick is less than this distance, and then that player manages to intervene, it must be annulled and restarted with an indirect free kick at the point of contact for the rival.

(Boca Juniors)

The xeneize team led by Sebastián Battaglia has had a great semester in which they were crowned champions of the League Cup, advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, to the same instance in the Copa Argentina and also began the domestic tournament with a victory last week over Arsenal (2-1).

However, this time he suffered a setback and could not stay at the top of the tournament, which is long. Boca’s coach saved players to dose the effort when he has the two heads up with Corinthians for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, on June 28 in San Pablo and on July 5 in La Bombonera.

Their rival, Central Córdoba, began their campaign with a away draw against Barracas Central (1-1) and has a team worked by DT Sergio Rondina, who knew how to complicate Boca a lot when they met in the last League Cup . He won after five games.

The record between the two in the first division is just six games, with three victories for Boca, two for the people from Santiago and one draw. The last time Boca visited Santiago del Estero was on April 23 of this year for Zone B of the League Cup, which they later won, and won 2-1 with two goals scored by Eduardo Toto Salvio and an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Javier García, the star of the match.

