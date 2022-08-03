Controversies in Italy over the Napoli president’s statements about the signing of African players

The president of Napoli assured that he will not hire African players unless they do not play the CAN (Reuters)

El president of Napoli, Aurelio de Laurentiisbecame the protagonist of some controversial statements during an interview with the financial portal Wall Street Italiawhere he conditioned the signings of african soccer players for his team.

“Don’t talk to me anymore about African (soccer players). I wish them all the best, but either they sign a waiver to participate in the African Cup or else, between that tournament, the qualifiers for the World Cup… I never have them available”, launched the Neapolitan leader, about of the reason why he will desist from hiring players from that continent from now on.

“We are the idiots who pay their salaries so that they go to play in the middle of the championship for others”, added the 73-year-old director and film producer.

Kalidou Koulibaly played and won the African Cup of Nations (Reuters)

During the last African Cup of Nations (CAN), in January and February, Napoli was deprived of several players from its first team, such as the Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (reached the final and won the tournament), who recently left for Chelsea, and the Cameroonian midfielder Frank Zambo-Anguissa.

At the same time, the Italian club also has the Nigerian forward Victor Osimhenwho became one of the stars of the teamand that he did not dispute the CAN product of an injury and a subsequent positive for COVID-19.

The 23-year-old became one of the key pieces of the Neapolitan attack after his arrival in September 2020 from Lille in France. Throughout his two seasons in the azurro, the Lagos native played 62 games and scored 28 goals.

It should be noted that institutions have the obligation to let their internationals join their national teams in windows governed by FIFA.

Osimhen did not dispute the CAN with Nigeria (Reuters)

De Laurentiis, in addition, not only charged against FIFA but also against the UEFA and the “fake” European competitions: “We idiots lend ourselves to playing about fifty games a year. The five big leagues have to have their own tournament. Enough of these fake competitions like Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. We need to create competitions that are played for a week between the top five European championships.”

“I was against the Super League, because it was an invitation-only competition. There were privileged people who invited others. The Conference is stupid. The youngsters are abandoning us because the championship is false and it is not more competitive”, he added.

At the same time, he acknowledged that he is not excited about the idea of ​​this next Qatar 2022 World Cup either: “It is the state (Qatar) that pays PSG’s galactic salaries because it continues to extract oil. And therefore they had the power to postpone the World Cup to November, making life very difficult for the club: this year it will be like playing two championships”.

Aurelio De Laurentiis charged against FIFA and UEFA (Europa Press)



Finally, the Italian president revealed that Napoli is “licking its wounds” because of the pandemic: “We have lost 200 million euros in the last two years.” However, the investment funds see the club as a good business opportunity, although De Laurentiis is not contemplating a sale.

“I am being persecuted by the funds that want to buy Naples. The Americans offered me 900 million to sell the club in the past. But I still enjoy it and I don’t want to retire. I want to be the 12th man on the field”, she sentenced.

