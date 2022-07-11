Controversies in River Plate-Godoy Cruz: why the referee Nicolás Lamolina was wrong in the red to Gianluca Ferrari and had to expel González Pirez

Ginaluca Ferrari protests to referee Nicolás Lamolina for the red card. Godoy Cruz’s player was badly expelled (Fotobaires)

River Plate and Godoy Cruz met at the Monumental stadium for the seventh date of the Professional League. The meeting featured two very controversial plays that benefited the Millionaire.

The first one was for the River Plate defender Leandro González Pirez not expelledwho struck a very hard blow and although the VAR in charge of Ariel Penel reviewed the action, he did not warn the referee Nicolás Lamolina who only admonished him.

At 24 minutes, the local defender wanted to dominate a ball, it was too long and when he wanted to hit Tadeo Allende, he hit the opponent’s leg squarely. By the point of contact and with the violence of his entry, should have been considered a use of excessive force. It was straight red and technology should have corrected.

The ironing of González Pirez that deserved to be sanctioned with red

While, the second action it was for the bad decision to show him the red card to the Godoy Cruz player, Gianluca Ferrarifor an entry on the footballer of the Millionaire Rodrigo Aliendro.

The referee warned him for a foul, which did not exist, at the beginning of the action on José Paradela. There was no more than a simple game contact. The play continued and ended up with the same defender of the Tomba throwing himself and committing offense to Aliendro. Although she vehemently throws herself and fouls, she may well have shown a yellow.

The bad expulsion of Gianluca Ferrari in Godoy Cruz.

In the gestures of Nicolás Lamolina it is clear that it was a yellow card for each of the fouls. If there had been an infraction in the first, the referee gave the advantage and when noticing another lack of yellow in the second, It is legal to remove the two boards. However, in Paradela’s he did not have any card identity. What’s more, it wasn’t even an infraction, it was just contact and the River player faked a hit.

Unlike González Pirez’s move, here the VAR cannot correct the clear conceptual error of Nicolás Lamolina.

At the end of the game, two more errors by the referee Nicolás Lamolina and the VAR. First was the expulsion, at the request of technology, of Rodrigo Aliendro for an infraction on Juan Andrada. It is missing and at most, yellow. Nevertheless, from the VAR booth and together with Lamolina, they decide to expel the River Plate midfielder in a wrong way.

If you take into account González Pirez’s smash in the first half, this one by Aliendro is nothing. I don’t understand what they were looking for with this red, but it is clear that they made a mistake, with another double error (from the VAR and from Lamolina).

For this expulsion of Aliendro, Marcelo Gallardo reacted and a few seconds later the red one was also won. “I have the balls to throw myself asshole!”he said to his face Doll to the match judge, who expelled him immediately.

Nevertheless, Coach of the millionaire challenged him and stayed several more minutes on the field of play. Lamolina continued with the actions, when he had to wait for Gallardo to leave the field, and he was also wrong not to add five minutes plus for the long stop.

