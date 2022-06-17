Controversy around the renewal of Mbappé: UEFA will investigate PSG’s accounts

UEFA will investigate PSG after the renewal of Mbappé (Efe)

The Paris Saint-Germain you have responded to a request for information about your accounts sent by UEFA’s financial fair play experts, reported this Thursday the newspaper The Team.

The Financial Control Body of the Clubs (ICFC) sent several weeks ago a formal request for additional information after having examined your accounts, just like those of the other entities. the club, which lost 224.3 million euros During the 2020-21 season, he indicated that he sent the requested information and that there is no open procedure against him.

However, in the event that the ICFC finds any irregularities after careful analysis, will have the power to open said legal procedure, which could lead to a sanction including disqualification in European competitions.

Mbappé renewed with the entity until June 2025 (Reuters)

The president of the Spanish Professional Football League (LFP), Javier Thebesrecently questioned whether PSG can finance the renewal of its star Kylian Mbappé with the multimillion-dollar figures that were being published, taking into account the losses it has had and its high wage bill.

According to Thebes, dBehind that there could be “traps” regarding the rules of financial fair play that the teams must respect to guarantee a fair competition.

The information on the additional investigation requested by UEFA comes a day after the LFP announced in Madrid the filing of a complaint with the European body against PSGwhich joins another against Manchester City in April, by “understanding that these clubs are continuously breaching the current financial ‘fair play’ regulations.”

The president of the league questioned the financial fairplay (Reuters)

The LFP “considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, they harm all European clubs and leagues, and they only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself,” he explained in a statement.

The Spanish League added that has contracted law firms in France and Switzerland “with the aim of undertaking administrative and judicial actions as soon as possible before the competent French bodies and before the European Union.”

This is not the first time that La Liga de España practices this type of unsportsmanlike complaints. The Spanish body did the same before UEFA both in 2017 as in 2018 after presenting the corresponding documents for breach of Financial Fair Play against PSG (For the hiring of Neymar and Mbappé) and Manchester City. Finally, said complaints annulled by the TAS.

