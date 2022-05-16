Controversy at PSG: a figure refused to play the last game for not wearing a shirt against homophobia

PSG footballers used a shirt with rainbow-colored numbers (Reuters)

The PSG was once again on everyone’s lips this weekend at the level of world football. This time not for the future of Kylian Mbappé, or Lionel Messi’s brace in the last match but for a situation that is causing speculation and strong repercussions.

On this occasion, the protagonist is the Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueyewhose absence in the rout against Montpellier (4-0) drew attention, since at first was invited to participate in the meeting and he even traveled to the city to play the penultimate date of Ligue 1.

After the victory of the Parisian team, the French medium RMC Sports assured that the footballer “boycotted the match” for refusing to wear the shirt with the colors of the LGTBI+ flag.

All the players, including The fleaKylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi or Sergio Ramos, wore their jackets with the bib number in rainbow colors on the occasion of the World Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, which is celebrated this Tuesday, May 17.

Idrissa Gueye did not participate in the last PSG game (Reuters)

This information, which was also replicated by other local media such as France Info, it was not refuted neither by the player nor his environment but the repercussions continue to grow, especially after it became known a similar background: Last season Gueye avoided the match against Reims in which the PSG supported the LGTBI + movement wearing a similar shirt, claiming that he suffered from gastroenteritis. At that time, their representatives affirmed that it was not a boycott.

In the press conference after the last triumph Mauricio Pochettino He was consulted about the surprising absence of his midfielder and replied: “Idrissa made the trip to Montpellier, but for personal reasons he had to leave the match. But he wasn’t injured.”.

After learning of the situation, the LGBTI+ Sports Federation spoke about it through its president Eric Arassus: “He is an excellent player, but religion should not be questioned in sport. We can say that homophobia is a reality in sport”.

PSG shared pictures of the locker room

“All his colleagues supported the cause and he was the only person who did not. It is important that Idrissa Gueye be sanctioned. His club really needs to commit to this, ”added the director of the entity, asking that PSG take some extra-sports measure with the footballer.

The association for the fight against homophobia in sport, Rouge Directalso claimed sanctions against the 32-year-old player: “Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime. The LFP (the league) and PSG must ask Gueye for explanations quickly and sanction him if necessary”.

It is worth mentioning that in Senegal, gay marriage has not been legalized and the Penal Code punishes homosexuality with up to five years in prison for crimes defined as “acts against nature with a person of the same sex.” So far, decriminalization is not an issue on the authorities’ agenda.

