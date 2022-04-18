Controversy grows against Haas’ “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “These things must be prohibited”

Kevin Magnussen in action with the Haas in Australia. The Danish added the 12 points of the American team (REUTERS / Martin Keep)

In the formula 1 there are millions in dispute and the Constructors’ World Championship is in a relentless fight for the profits that the teams have at the end of the season. Behind the teams that fight for wins and championships are those that fight to finish as far ahead as possible and complete a top ten, which are the positions that award points, equivalent to a lot of money for next year. Sometimes, a team that is not top-of-the-line improves its performance can generate more suspicion when it is linked to the most powerful.

In 2020 the controversy was over the “Mercedes Rosas” that were the Racing Point (RP) whose resemblance to German cars drew attention in the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​where they achieved good times. The same at the start of that season that was in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be remembered that the English team, now under the name of Aston Martin, already used German engines. After a complaint from Ferrari, Renault, McLaren y Williamsthe International Automobile Federation (FIA) carried out an investigation in which it was found that RP’s brake lines were the same as those used by Mercedes in 2019, they received a sanction with a removal of 15 points and 400 thousand euros of fine.

This season the controversy is with Haas, who after being the worst squad of 2021, appeared third after the first date, fifth after the second and is now seventh. The start he had was a slap in the face for the rest since Kevin Magnussen he finished fifth in the start in Bahrain (10 units) and ninth in the last date run in Australia (2).

The leap in quality made by the American team drew attention because, in addition, this year its delicate financial situation was aggravated as it lost the budget for Dmitry Mazepinwho appointed one of his fertilizer companies as the team’s main sponsor so that his son Nikita the pleasure of running in the Maxima. Both had to leave due to pressure from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impossibility of Russian drivers being able to race under their flag in FIA-sanctioned events.

With little money, but linked to Ferrari for the provision of engines, the issue raised alert in the rest, more so in a season in which the Maranello house has the best drivers in the category and the level of Charles Leclerc, who won two races and leads the championship. Although the link between the Haas and the Scuderia goes further…

For now Ferrari is the team to beat in F1. Charles Leclerc (photo) won two of the three races held (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

The North American team has its central base in its country, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the mecca of American motorsports, where the NASCAR Hall of Fame is also located. But Haas also has a European headquarters in Banbury, in England and according to the media Motorsportthere is another subsidiary in Maranello.

Due to the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the factories were forced to make budget cuts and that led to layoffs, which is why some former Ferrari mechanics joined Haas in a sector located in the same Scuderia factory. in Maranell.

“I want everyone to understand that our position does not depend on the speed of our rivals, whether the Haas are fast or slow,” he said. Andreas Seidl, head of McLaren, after the first three races of the season. The historic English team is fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Our principles have not changed over the years. and we believe that no matter how many teams there are in Formula 1, whether it’s 10, 11 or 12, they should all be designers of their own cars. And this means that it is impossible to exchange information between multiple computers”, he added.

“You can use power units and gearboxes from other teams, but infrastructure should not be shared, under any circumstancesbecause as soon as two teams start working under the same roof, the exchange of information is inevitable”, he pointed out.

Haas has a subsidiary in the Maranello factory and raised the controversy over the “white Ferraris” (credit: Ferrari page in Spanish)

“The FIA ​​says that it is difficult to police these things. So ok let’s just ban it as we can’t control it. First of all, the inferior team has a great opportunity to achieve more positive results. And secondly, and this is more important for us, the leading team also gains an advantage by working alongside ‘their friends,’” he said.

“Fortunately, right now we are having a dialogue between the teams, the FIA ​​​​and Formula 1. And I am convinced that in the coming years we will reach an agreement so that the situation improves,” concluded the McLaren director.

It should be remembered that Haas does not manufacture its cars either since they are made to order by Dallara, another historic Italian team that came to be in F1 and was always a reference in lower categories. For a few years, Formula 2 (previously GP2) and Formula 3 have been single-brands for these Italian cars.

The last leaked reference to how much F1 teams earn was in January 2021 with a survey of what they earned based on their performance in 2020, information revealed by Auto Motor and Sport. At that time Ferrari was the top earner despite coming off its third worst season in 70 years. The Scuderia won USD 163 million (150 million euros), 16 of them for a bonus for historical presence. behind stood Mercedescon USD 157 million (145 million euros). Haas finished ninth (out of ten) with USD 66 million (61 million euros). Earnings are based on the overall team result for the entire year.

The controversy has only just begun since there are still 20 dates left in the season, which will start its European tour next weekend with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. When F1 arrives in the Old World, the teams usually release improvements, although most of the evolutions would only arrive in Spain, on May 22. The truth is that there will be more chapters of the controversy over the “white Ferraris”.

