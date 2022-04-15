Controversy grows in F1 after the inspection of the drivers’ underwear: Hamilton’s anger at the ban on wearing jewelry

Lewis Hamilton warned that he will not take off his jewelry to compete in Formula 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

On the eve of Australian Grand Prix from Formula 1there was a bit of a stir among the pilots because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) began to focus on regulations related to their clothing. In this context, the controversy has escalated because Lewis Hamiltonone of the figures on the grid, advanced his rejection of the regulations that oblige competitors to remove all jewelry, earrings and chains.

The star pilot of Mercedes, seven-time world champion in the highest category of motorsports, explained that he will not respect the rule because, as much as he wanted to remove the elements of the body, he could not do so. Besides, Hamilton He said that it is a decision that he himself must make about his body.

“I have no plans to take off my jewelry at the races. Still, some of them I can’t get out of. The ones on my right ear are practically welded. So I have to cut off my ear to remove them. That’s why they will stay,” the British athlete told reporters after the race, as reported Reuters. “You should be able to be who you are”he insisted.

the pilot of 37 yearswho finished in fourth place with Mercedes in the dispute race in Melbournehas decided not to comply with a regulation that prevents drivers from wearing body piercings or metal chains around the neck, a rule that has been introduced since 2004 but has never been properly enforced. “And I will continue to do so… I don’t really understand the little things they’re picking up”, he sentenced Hamilton.

In fact, the experienced English pilot took the opportunity to make fun of the situation. “I know you have a nipple piercing, man”Told him Hamilton jokingly to Verstappenwho played along. “Do you want to see it again?”replied the young star of the team Red Bull.

All the controversy has begun in the run-up to the Australian Grand Prixwhen the governing body of the F1 decided to strengthen this regulation. The new race director, Niels Wittichtold the drivers that they would not be allowed “body piercings or metal neck chains” and that even the use of underwear would be checked before the races.

Pierre Gasly is another of the drivers who raised his voice in the face of the FIA’s demands.

Another of the pilots who showed his discontent was the French Pierre Gasly. In statements published by the specialized site Motorsportthe young competitor of Alpha Tauri ironic about what happened and invited Wittich to check the runners one by one. “If you want to check my ass, feel free, I have nothing to hide. My penis, everything. If that makes you happy, feel free.”Shooting Gasly.

The rule in question is part of Article 5, in the third chapter of Appendix L of the FIA ​​​​International Sporting Code, which seeks to protect drivers in the event of a sudden departure from the car during an accident. In 2005, the SON imposed for the first time “an immediate ban on the wearing of jewelry” to riders and the rule was later adopted into the International Sporting Code.

For many years there were no problems in this regard, but the landing of Niels Wittichand its desire to guarantee high safety standards and reduce risks, have ignited a new controversy in the elite of motorsports.

