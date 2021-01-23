Controversy grows with Cristiano Ronaldo: the new evidence that would prove that he has not yet become the top scorer in history

Ronaldo and Bicán, at the center of the controversy

The statistical duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Bican seems to have no rest. After the victory of the Juventus 2-0 against Napoli at the end of the Italian Super Cup, the debate was revived because of the first goal of the Old lady scored by the Portuguese: it helped him reach the 760 so many officers in his professional career. According to some statisticians, such as the Spanish Mister Chip, he surpassed the Austrian, who is awarded 759 conquests. However, there are articles published on FIFA and UEFA sites that acknowledge him. 805 annotations.

But since the Russian Czech Republic not only did they come out to confirm that CR7 He still needs to break more networks to reach Bican, if not they also added more to the Austrian striker. The entity that regulates soccer in that country published a video on its Youtube where Jaroslav Kolar, responsible for History and Statistics Committee, argued the reason for the new sum of goals, which now reaches 821.

“Of all the Bican goals you have to stay with the officials, which is complicated. Our organization began to address this issue and we based our search on data from prestigious websites that document 805 goals, taking into account those scored by Bican in 1952 in the Czech Second Division for Hradec Králové “, the professional began by recounting. And he added, providing data: “We managed to find them and it turned out that he scored 53 goals in 26 games there. In addition, we double-check every detail about Bican’s goals in the League, Cup and international matches ”.

Cristiano scored the first goal in the final against Napoli (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria / File Photo)

After analyzing this time in which Josef participated in the B of the Czech Republic, the statesman confirmed the new number. “We can say that he scored 821 goals in official matches, which means that Cristiano Ronaldo is not yet the top scorer in history, and that he has to work harder to break his record”, concluded the Czech with an extra message dedicated to the Portuguese forward of Juventus.

The federation’s video sparked discussions on social media in which fans of CR7 They complained claiming that they always found more goals for Josef Bican to continue stretching the difference. On the other side, they relied on the official data provided in the published evidence and that separate the Portuguese star from the Austrian by 61 goals. In the head of the former Real Madrid player, surely the number does not matter and he will continue scoring as usual.

The article of the Czech Federation that states that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet reached Josef Bican as the top scorer in history

The statistical account always generates controversy when it comes to setting the records for the different versions and data that exist. For example, Lionel Messi had reached 643 in the Barcelona overcoming Skin as the top scorer with the same shirt. But since Brazil, claim that the Brazilian idol holds a mark of 1,091 and not the figure that supports the FIFA.

