Controversy in Atlas vs Monterrey: fans reported theft from Rayados due to misuse of VAR

The rojinegros sealed the victory against Monterrey (Photo: Twitter- Atlasfc)

The meeting between Rayados de Monterrey and Atlas was starred in controversies in the VAR because during the first half they canceled 3 goals at the Jalisco Stadium. Although the regios went to the break with a 1-0 lead, it was the only goal that was validated after the ball crossed the net on multiple occasions.

At minute 13, Tobacco Vergara He dressed as a hero for the Rayados as he managed to cross the rival defense and with a forceful shot he gave the advantage to his team.

However, Atlas responded and at minute 15 when he scored Julian Quinones, but referee, Óscar Macías Romo, annulled it out of place. Little time passed and at 20 ′ the red-black Jairo Torres scored with a header and the VAR canceled it due to a previous offside by Julio Furch, so the Rayados remained 1-0 up.

The duel continued and at 35 ′, Alfonso González made the second for the Rayados, but again Macías Romo was helped by the VAR and was annulled once more.

During the second half, the controversy continued as Atlas sought the tie and reached 61 ′ thanks to a play by Diego Barbosa and Quiñones who sent it to the rival goal to put it 1-1. However, he was criticized because in the first play the Colombian appeared ahead, despite everything the score was considered good.

Fans erupted against arbitration (Photo: screenshot Afizzizados)

Finally the tapatíos achieved the victory at minute 78 with a goal from Furch, who headed inside the area on a rebound that came from Brayan Garnica who made a play to get rid of the Monterrey defense and ended up sending the center to make the 2- 1 end. Atlas maintained the advantage and reached 13 points in the Apertura 2021, while the Rayados remain with 11.

At the end of the game, Javier Aguirre, Technician of the royal team made it clear that the failures in the arbitration were a fact and not a simple complaint on his part:

“They are fast plays that nobody sees, neither the line nor the referee. They have to support in the VAR. I asked Poncho (González) and he does not remember having touched the ball with his hand, and he stays for the analysis … And their goal I don’t know if there is offside, a rebound in the hand … football stuff. The arbitration remains for controversy. I’ve never talked about them in 47 years. They annulled us a goal and they accepted another one with controversy included, it is not complaint, it is fact”, He stressed at a press conference.

Despite the decisions, the strategist assured that there is no room for regrets and they have to concentrate on their next duels:

Javier Aguirre assured that there were failures in the arbitration (Photo: Twitter- Rayados

“The decision is controversial, Poncho does not know why they did not validate his goal, the WHERE did its job. The MX League It is very competitive, everyone can beat everyone and that’s it. We are hurt, sore, but there is a game on Thursday and another on Sunday. There are no spaces for regrets ”.

Finally, he recognized that the absences represented a risk and in the end the results were not as expected:

“If it was a risk to play with all the boys. Put to Funes (Mori), to (Jesús) Gallardo, to César (Montes) it was a risk; (Stefan) Medina melted after 30 minutes. This week was very complicated, it started badly, with the left foot. A campus is made up 20 or 24 players and we use all of them. And those who played are not youth, they did not clash, it was a close game “.

KEEP READING:

MLS: the unusual goal that Chicharito Hernández missed on his return with the Galaxy

America vs Mazatlán: where and when to see the last game on Saturday in matchday 8

Mexicans in European soccer: comebacks and debuts of the main leagues