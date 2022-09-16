Controversy in Chile: Gabriel Boric refused to receive credentials from the Israeli ambassador

Gabriel Boric, presidente de Chile (Fernando Ramirez/Chile Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)

A possible diplomatic conflict between Chile and Israel is looming after the president Gabriel Boric refused to receive the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador to the Andean country, Gil Artzyeli.

According to the Chilean media From beforeHigh diplomatic sources and sources from the Israeli community in Chile revealed that the head of state refused this morning to receive the Israeli ambassador at the Palacio de la Moneda. According to the explanation of these sources, the reason would be linked to actions of the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip.

Government authorities indicated to that medium that what happened is a “postponement” for October. “It is not that he has been suspended, but that he was asked to postpone since an incident with children occurred in Gaza,” they commented from the government.

A 17-year-old boy was killed Thursday by a bullet to the head during clashes in the Jenin region of the occupied West Bank.

“Israel’s credential presentation was rescheduled for the second week of October, because today is a day very sensible for the death of a minor in the Gaza Strip”, they expressed from the Foreign Ministry.

“¡Sin precedents! In violation of diplomatic protocol, President Gabriel Boric refused to accept Amb. Gil Artzieli. Boric must apologize or risk irreparable damage to the Chilean-Israeli relationship, his ties to the Chilean judicial community, and his country’s global reputation,” the statement said. American Jewish Committee.

Foreign Ministry sources confirmed to the agency EFE that after the episode, the Chilean Undersecretary of Foreign Relations, Ximena Fuentes, met with the Israeli ambassador.

On the other hand, according to the press, the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajalreceived a call from the Israeli Foreign Ministry to express its annoyance at President Boric’s attitude.

The episode has generated diplomatic tension between the two countries. the senator Carmen Gloria Aravenapresident of the Chile-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group, made up of 14 other senators from different benches, declared that what happened “is not only an offense to a country with which Chile has maintained a long and close friendship, but also puts in risk bilateral relations with that nation.

Aravena, a former member of the right-wing party Evópoli, assured that “he has no memories of such a serious incident that Chile has had in terms of foreign policy in recent times” and asked the Government and Boric to ask Israel for a formal apology.

With more than 500,000 people, Chile is the country with the largest Palestinian community outside the Arab world.

(With information from Ex-Ante and EFE)

