Controversy in Defense and Justice-River Plate: Agustín Fontana should have been expelled for a reckless action

The reckless action for which Agustín Fontana had to be expelled

Defense and Justice and River Plate placed first in the Professional League in Florencio Varela. Despite the good chances of danger created by both teams, the match ended in a goalless draw.

The first part was very entertaining, but it left a more than controversial action. It has to do with the non-expulsion of Agustín Fontana. The Defense and Justice footballer, who had a yellow card, he should have been reprimanded for a reckless action against Esequiel Barco.

The disputed action occurred at 21 minutes and everyone in River Plate went over the referee Facundo Tello, who let her pass. It is worth mentioning that the VAR, in charge of Mauro Vigliano, did not call the judge because the action should be considered direct expulsion.

In this case, it is an action due to reckless entry by Agustín Fontana on Esquiel Barcao. “Reckless is when a player performs an action that involves physical damage (not necessarily serious) without taking into account the risk or consequences for his opponent, for which he must be cautioned”, indicates the regulation.

Fontana had the goal, but Ezequiel Centurión avoided it

Fontana continued playing by decision of Sebastián Beccacece and had a great action to put his team ahead. He went to the 36 minutes, after another great loan from Rotondi, the attacker controlled and kicked in the center of the area. The River Plate goalkeeper was there to control.

