Controversy in Formula 1 over the inspection of the drivers’ underwear: “If you want to check my private parts, feel free”

In the preview of Australian Grand Prix, the authorities of the Formula 1 drivers were reminded of some clothing regulations that seem to have been broken in recent races. This generated the discomfort of some figures in the category, such as Pierre Gaslywho did not hesitate to answer.

In statements published by the specialized site Motorsport, the Frenchman made a joke about what happened and invited the race director, Niels Wittich, to check one by one the clothing of the runners. It was precisely he who gave the order to insist on the regulation clothing established by Appendix L of the International Sporting Code of the SON.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” Gasly said at first, but then he let go: “If you want to check my ass, feel free, I have nothing to hide. My penis, everything. If that makes you happy, feel free.”. But he was not the only one who was upset with what happened.

Lewis Hamilton was also angry: “It was the longest driver briefing of my life,” he continued, “Also, no one at the driver briefing was wearing a mask. Some of the drivers did, but most of the FIA ​​didn’t, which made me uncomfortable. The seven-time Formula 1 champion valued the detail of controlling certain clothes as unnecessary: ​​“And then I don’t really understand the little things that they’re picking up, like underwear. Are we really talking about that kind of thing? But we keep going.”

The great controversy arose because the FIA ​​emphasized the use of flame retardant underwear that protects the drivers themselves. “Obviously we wear the leggings, if you want to call it that, but we don’t have underwear that’s fireproof., so it was more of a surprise, I had never heard of it, “said Daniel Ricciardo, who was not too enthusiastic about this idea:” If it helps us stay a little safer in those situations, then of course I will invest in some. But I don’t think they do.”

On November 29, Formula 1 experienced its last serious incident related to fire when the Frenchman Romain Grosjean he lost control of his Haas, lost control and hit the guardrail. As a result of the impact, his car broke in two and caught fire, causing burns on his hands for which he had to undergo surgery. Shortly after the episode, the pilot himself said that he thought the worst when he saw that he could not easily get out of the burning vehicle and the image of one of the great F1 racers came to his mind: “I thought of Niki Lauda, ​​I swore that I was not going to end like this, it was impossible, my last race cannot be like this. I sat back down, I saw death and I thought that that was it, that I was going to die. My body relaxed at that moment, it accepted its fate, I wondered which side would start to burn me, if it would be painful”, he said and compared his experience with what happened to the legendary Austrian runner at the 1976 German Grand Prix when he suffered a shocking accident and his car caught fire.

