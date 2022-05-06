Controversy in Fortaleza-River Plate: David Martínez’s penalty on Renato Kayser that the referee did not sanction

The meeting between Fortaleza and River Plate for the fourth date of the group stage of the Liberators cup had a controversial move. At the end of the match, the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich did not sanction a clear penalty for the Brazilian team.

The action demanded by the local group went to the 31 minutes of the complement and the judge should have sanctioned foul by David Martínez on Renato Kayser. In the images it is clearly seen how the River Plate defender He charges his opponent from behind with enough force to make him fall.

The action applied to the body of the Brazilian striker on the back is strong enough to make him fall and the consequence of making him lose control of the ball, with full criminal identity. Big error of the Uruguayan Esteban Ostojichwho then expelled Silvio Romero for protesting on the substitute bench.

River Plate ended up taking an important point from their visit to Fortaleza, thanks to the great performance of their goalkeeper, Franco Armani. It was a 1-1 tie, with goals from Silvio Romero and Enzo Fernández, from a penalty.

In this way, the Millionaire was on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 for Group F of the Copa Libertadores. For its part, the Brazilian cast is in an awkward position and will have to wait for Colo Colo not to score against Alianza Lima so as not to be even more committed to going to the next round.

