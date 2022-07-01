Controversy in Germany: a reporter was removed from coverage of Bayern Munich after her romance with the coach became official

The coach divorced in early June (Photo: Reuters)

Love in football has a new story in the corridors of Bayern Munich and the fallout within the German club really caught the attention of viewers. Julian Nagelsmana 34-year-old coach, decided start a new relationship shortly after the divorce with his wife and during the recent vacations that take place in the summer transfer window, the German decided to rest in Ibiza accompanied by another woman.

As reported by the media BILD, June 3 was the date on which the technical director and his wife Verena decided to confirm their separation after 15 years together. The source who spoke to the German newspaper highlighted that Julian has already moved out of the home and they have an agreement for the care of the two children they had together. The striking surprise came with another article from the German newspaper in which he confirmed Nagelsmann’s romance with the journalist Lena Wurzenbergerwhich regularly covered the Bundesliga champions, and the decision to release her from reporting on Bayern Munich after the relationship is made public. “Julian Nagelsmann loves a Bild reporter”headlined in the last hours in their own medium.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has a new girlfriend. This is Lena Wurzenberger (30), who has previously reported on FC Bayern for BILD and has been on vacation with him in Ibiza since Monday. BILD became aware of the new relationship as of today and has released Lena Wurzenberger from reporting on FC Bayern with immediate effect,” they added. The newspaper Bild is one of the most recognized in Germany. Founded in 1952, it stands out for its sensationalist tone, which placed it among the most resonant in that style in Europe along with the British The Sun.

The brand new couple enjoys a few days of rest in the Mediterranean Sea and they were seen on a luxurious yacht. As reported in Europe, the first contact between the protagonists was thanks to an interview that the editor conducted with the coach during the month of May: from that moment they began to speak more frequently. However, now the press worker will be in charge of other approaches away from Bayern Munich so as not to intersect her personal life with her work life.

On social media, Lena maintains a low profile similar to that of the Bayern Munich manager. With her profiles private with a normal amount of followers, she lists herself as a vegan and a follower of both the Bundesliga champion and the SV Werder Bremen. The question runs in the life of the journalist is what role she will take within the German media after the confirmation of the romance.

It is worth remembering that the Bayern Munich disbursement €20 million for Nagelsmann to take on the difficult task of replacing Hansi Flickwho at the time won all possible trophies in his first season but decided to leave after some short circuits with the board and be the successor of Joachim Löw in The team, as the local team is known. It is a major challenge facing the coach, whose meteoric rise in elite football began only five seasons ago, and who had a first stumble when he was eliminated at the hands of Villarreal in the quarterfinals of the last Champions League.

