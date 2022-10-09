Controversy in La Bombonera: why Benedetto’s goal was well annulled after the rebound off the crossbar

* The controversial action and evaluation of the VAR

They ran 31 minutes of the first half of the duel between Boca Juniors and Aldosivi when Alan Varela kicked from the edge of the area, the ball hit the post and fell to Darío Benedetto, who scored. However, the referee Silvio Trucco, at the request of one of his assistants, annulled the conquest for offside, and remained listening to the definition of the VAR, which after a few moments of review, ended up validating the determination. It was a wise decision by the refereeing body.

It is that the different repetitions from different angles allowed those in charge of the VAR, headed by Dario Herrerawarned that after the rebound on the stud, the ball first made contact with Payero, who was offside. Although he was not able to dominate it, he wanted to play it and even touched it, before Benedetto ended up expertly resolving face to face with goalkeeper José Devecchi.

At that point in the match, Aldosivi had tied 1-1, after Payero’s goal that opened the score, thanks to a header from Valentini. Then, another blooper from López Quintana (who had already failed in the 1-0), this time shared with goalkeeper Devecchi, allowed Langoni to go towards the fence and give in to Benedetto, who made it 2-1, this time, yes, totally legal.

