Controversy in the NBA final: Golden State Warriors players discovered an unexpected irregularity in the Boston Celtics ring

Officials had to accommodate the height ahead of Game 3 of the Finals

The search for the new champion NBA He reached his best moment in the third game of the series of the Finales. Los Boston Celtics they defeated in the TD Garden to the Golden State Warriors and they stamped the 2-1 in the heads-up that will define the next winner of the best basketball league on the planet. However, in the run-up to the meeting it was filled with controversy over a detail that the visitors realized during the heat entrance: one hoop was higher than the other.

With a little over 90 minutes to go in the game, one of the California franchise’s assistant coaches noted that the hoop seemed too high on the first releases. He called some players to confirm and they agreed that the target was higher than normal. They automatically contacted the mourning authorities who were in charge of accurately measuring and they concluded that in fact it was five centimeters above the regulation.

The first to notice the Warriors roster was Gary Payton II seeing that he could not finish calibrating the shots. The main complaint was that if they did not notice the error in the height of the hoop, the start of the game was going to be complicated for those from Golden State since they warmed up with a target that was not in the regulation position. Steve Kerr, trainer of Stephen Curry and company was the first to lower the severity of the fact: “It happens every once in a while. The players have a very sharp eye, they always realize “.

The Warriors shot 46% from the field in a 16-point loss to the Celtics in Game 3 (Photo: Reuters)

It is not the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that he has been linked to this type of maneuver. Former head coach, general manager and team president Red Auerbach He was accused on several occasions of different peculiarities such as turning off the hot water in the visitors’ locker room at TD Garden until spots where the ball didn’t bounce were placed on the pitch properly when building the parquet with rotten wood from the forests of Massachusetts.

The Hall of Fame member Bill Waltona member of the 1986 champion team, explained that he didn’t think anything inappropriate had happened in relation to the height of the baskets. “I’m surprised Steve didn’t say anything about Red Auerbach,” he said, pointing to the Golden State Warriors coach. Beyond the mystery of the hoop, the visit could not gain a foothold in the change of location and fell by 116 to 100. The series resumes next Friday at 10 p.m. in Argentina and it is the Celtics who lead 2-1.

THE SUMMARY OF BOSTON CELTICS 116 – 100 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

