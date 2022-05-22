Controversy in the semifinal of Liga MX: Tigres would have fallen into improper alignment against Atlas

(Photo: Liga MX)

Tigres de la UANL fielded nine players not trained in Mexico, a situation that would expose them to an improper line-up during the second leg of the Liga MX semifinals against Atlas del Guadalajara.

Prior to the start of the second half at the Universitario stadium, coach Miguel Herrera sent French striker Florian Thauvin to the field to replace defender Hugo Ayala, at which time the cats played with nine “foreign” elements, until Juan entered Pablo Vigón by the Venezuelan attacker Yeferson Soteldo.

“Within the 11 Starting Players, there can only be up to 8 NFM Players (Not trained in Mexico)”, indicates the Liga MX regulations.

For 42 minutes of the match, Tigres played with Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Igor Lichnovsky, Carioca, Yeferson Soteldo, André-Pierre Gignac, Carlos González, Luis Quiñones and Florian Thauvin.

Article 49 of the Liga MX states that not complying with “the distribution of Players in accordance with the provisions of the article”, will be considered as improper alignment and as punishment the club is exposed to automatically losing the match, awarding the opposing Club the three points in dispute.

Tigres recovered from Julián Quiñones’ initial goal in the first half, to score the four goals he needed to advance to the final in the complementary half, but left Javier Aquino and Jesús Angulo on the field as the only players trained in Mexico.

It wasn’t until Juan Pablo Vigón entered the game at minute 87 that the felines met again with at least three elements trained in Mexico in the field, with the departure of Jeferson Soteldo.

The regulations indicate that an ex officio investigation can be carried out or the affected club can request a review of the possible improper line-up, which would give the red and blacks the victory in the desktop 2-0 and the three goals against André-Pierre Gignac would be erased. scored during the match.

Minutes after the match ended, Liga MX reported that due to the situation of the improper alignment of Tigres in the match against Atlas, the case will be turned over to the Disciplinary Commission.

“La Liga BBVA informs that based on article 48 of the Competition Regulations for the 2021-2022 Season, which establishes the participation of Untrained Players during a match, the Disciplinary Commission will be referred to what happened in the semifinal of return of the Closing Tournament 2022 between Tigres and Atlas for analysis and resolution,” he reported in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that together with the alleged violation of the regulations by the university students, Atlas ended up beating Tigres 5-4 by global score