Controversy in the United Kingdom: how much will Liz Truss receive as a pension for having been prime minister for 45 days

British Prime Minister Liz Truss

the conservative Liz Truss should not receive the 115,000 pound ($128,000) a year pension to which she would be entitled as a former British prime minister, the Party leader claimed on Friday. Liberal Democrat, Ed Davey.

In a statement to the Radio LBCthe politician pointed out that most people have to work at least 35 years to be entitled to collect the state pension in the United Kingdomwhich stands at 185 pounds ($205) a week.

“I think that working 45 days (Truss’s time in power) shouldn’t give you the pension that is much more than what people get after a lifetime of work,” Davey added.

Truss accepted the position of prime minister on September 6 after an internal process that lasted several weeks, but yesterday she announced her resignation as a result of the chaos that has surrounded her administration due to her controversial economic program, which caused turbulence in the markets, which forced him to reverse almost all measures.

“Given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party.Truss declared outside her residence at 10 Downing Street.

Liz Truss Resignation Announcement

Truss admitted that she cannot “fulfill the mandate” for which she was elected by the “tories”, after having abandoned her controversial package of massive tax cuts and facing a rebellion among her deputies.

The Conservative Party British opened this Friday a frantic campaign to find a successor to the prime minister Pike Trussalthough the opposition calls for elections to end months of political chaos.

With the resignation of Truss, who became the head of the British government that less time spent at the helm of the executive, the Conservative Party is headed for a new internal election. Truss specified that a new voting process will be organized between now and the end of next week to elect his replacement.

The candidates to succeed Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom They must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 “Tory” deputies, announced Thursday Graham Brady, responsible for organizing the new primaries of the formation.

In the event that the support of the parliamentary group is divided between two candidates, it will be the party’s affiliates who choose the next head of parliament in an online vote. UK government.

The Conservatives have increased the number of necessary endorsements compared to the 30 they demanded in last summer’s primaries and have accelerated the voting deadlines to appoint the next prime minister as soon as possible.

(With information from EFE)

